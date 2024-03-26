Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Stock Position Raised by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,613 shares during the period. Assured Guaranty accounts for approximately 2.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 1.56% of Assured Guaranty worth $66,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 275.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 17.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,838 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 27.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NYSE AGO opened at $90.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.13. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $96.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $73.14.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $4.57. The company had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. Assured Guaranty’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 55,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $5,083,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,824 shares in the company, valued at $134,099,662.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

