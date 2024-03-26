Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF (NASDAQ:ROE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0987 per share on Thursday, March 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Astoria US Quality Kings ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Astoria US Quality Kings ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROE remained flat at $28.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 5,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. Astoria US Quality Kings ETF has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

