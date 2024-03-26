Astrafer Trading 46.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ASTRAFER)

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Astrafer token can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a total market cap of $60.25 million and $16.81 worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Astrafer has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer launched on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,808,950 tokens. The official website for Astrafer is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Astrafer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.38584718 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $125.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

