Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $15.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Astria Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.87, with a volume of 73,665 shares.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Astria Therapeutics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,000,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 349,425 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 471,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,126,000 after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. The firm has a market cap of $781.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

