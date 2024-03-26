ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. ATA Creativity Global has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATA Creativity Global

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

