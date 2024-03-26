Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:AI)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$506.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.81, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 41.61. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.42.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a net margin of 83.38% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of C$25.91 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment will post 1.1496461 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AI. Laurentian cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Fundamental Research set a C$13.42 target price on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.