ATS (NYSE:ATS) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised ATS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

ATS stock opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ATS has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.89. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.50.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $552.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.95 million. ATS had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 646,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ATS by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,371,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,980,000 after purchasing an additional 919,932 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in ATS during the second quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in ATS by 38.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,617,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,684,000 after buying an additional 446,568 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of ATS by 191.9% during the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

