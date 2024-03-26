AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,191 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 185.6% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,884,000 after acquiring an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,561,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,974,875. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

