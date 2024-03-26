Atticus Wealth Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,238 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,550.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $16,774,000 after purchasing an additional 60,453 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.65.

Shares of BA stock traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.50. 8,942,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,571,682. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market cap of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

