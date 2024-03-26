Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.53. The company had a trading volume of 945,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,282. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

