Atticus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,624 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,096,000 after buying an additional 408,702 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,242,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,328,000 after purchasing an additional 136,230 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 601.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,874,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,571,000 after buying an additional 6,751,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,531,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,882,000 after buying an additional 939,567 shares during the period. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.74. 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,734,631. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $82.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2405 per share. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

