Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $86,000 Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,373,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $183,493,000 after buying an additional 2,191,326 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,712,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the period. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.59. 36,776,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,038,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

