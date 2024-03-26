Atticus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 159 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 848 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.10. 3,981,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,684,820. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $168.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.49.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,738,344,433.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 6,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,985.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,616 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,297.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,360,003 shares of company stock valued at $873,224,477 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMUS

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.