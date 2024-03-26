Atticus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 3,625.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $7.67 on Tuesday, reaching $297.83. 2,448,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,495,137. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The stock has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $272.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.50.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,973,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,674,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,973,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ANET shares. Melius upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

