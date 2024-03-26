Atticus Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 270.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.54.

EQT Price Performance

EQT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.95. 6,987,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $45.23.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 14.82%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

