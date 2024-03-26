Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock remained flat at $211.77 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,937. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $213.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.10. The company has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

