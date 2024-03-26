Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,501,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,246,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.