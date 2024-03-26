Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 830436 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $712.98 million, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $29,784,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,431,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

