Avalanche 24 Hour Volume Tops $913.90 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $56.43 or 0.00080092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $21.30 billion and approximately $913.90 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00027235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00010887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007573 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.