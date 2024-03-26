Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

Avalo Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Avalo Therapeutics stock opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.18. Avalo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $1,130.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,415,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 450,334 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $433,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalo Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 124,769 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of immune dysregulation. The company's drug candidates include AVTX-002, a fully human anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody, which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-eosinophilic asthma, as well as Crohn's disease; Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome; and AVTX-008, a fully human B and T Lymphocyte Attenuator (BTLA) agonist fusion protein.

