Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sets New 52-Week High at $65.52

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDVGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.52 and last traded at $65.39, with a volume of 89657 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average is $59.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

