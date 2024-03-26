Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Holdings Trimmed by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up approximately 5.7% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $315.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.47. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.16 and a beta of 0.93. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $325.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $432.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.97 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.