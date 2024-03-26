Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 91.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.67.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $78.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

