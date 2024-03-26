B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Sells 65 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,703,690,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 30,994.4% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,413,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.01. 226,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,872. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $396.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The firm has a market cap of $379.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lowered Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.76.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

