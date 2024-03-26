Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Buys C$74,100.00 in Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Robert George Blackadar bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$37.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,100.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$50.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.80. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$51.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDGI shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

