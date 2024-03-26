Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BDGI. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$51.20.

TSE BDGI opened at C$50.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$51.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$46.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$40.80.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

