Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Balchem accounts for about 1.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.42% of Balchem worth $20,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Balchem during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total value of $1,435,476.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Balchem news, CAO William A. Backus sold 9,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.37, for a total transaction of $1,435,476.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,362.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Price Performance

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $153.63 on Tuesday. Balchem Co. has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $159.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

