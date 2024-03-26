Bank of America Lowers Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Price Target to $20.00

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Bank of America from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

AY stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $18.27. 257,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,194. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.25. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company had revenue of $241.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AY. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after buying an additional 601,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after purchasing an additional 35,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,324,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,294,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

