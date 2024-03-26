Bar Harbor Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 3,893 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $73.95. 9,437,443 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.10. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

