Bar Harbor Wealth Management Boosts Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.06. The stock had a trading volume of 5,470,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,682. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.