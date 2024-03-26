Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.92. 579,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.31 and its 200 day moving average is $201.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $227.66.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

