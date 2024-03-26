Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 102,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 32,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,547,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,300,891. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.09. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

