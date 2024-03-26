Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,029 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.22. 1,515,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,007. The company has a market cap of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $183.09 and a one year high of $263.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.94.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

