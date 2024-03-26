Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $348,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 188.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after acquiring an additional 132,345 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,637. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $518.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.15. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $424.22 and a 52 week high of $551.25.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

