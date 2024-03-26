Bar Harbor Wealth Management Makes New Investment in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Camden National by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden National by 20.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Camden National by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,784,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAC traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 32,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,559. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $461.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $26.52 and a one year high of $39.70.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Camden National had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden National Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CAC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camden National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

