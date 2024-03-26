Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 500 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,078,000 after purchasing an additional 75,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $57.54. 3,627,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,919. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $60.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

