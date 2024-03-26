Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 43.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,031,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,894. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. General Electric has a twelve month low of $92.11 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.54.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

