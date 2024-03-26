Bar Harbor Wealth Management Raises Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,322 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 828,308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.27.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.93. The company had a trading volume of 11,821,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,560,811. The company has a market cap of $219.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

