Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 440 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,345,000 after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,782,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,880,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cintas by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $633.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $617.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.75. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $436.54 and a one year high of $644.96. The firm has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CTAS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cintas

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.