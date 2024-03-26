Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 49 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

AMGN stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $281.77. 3,342,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,066,945. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.39 and its 200-day moving average is $280.32. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

