Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 515 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,050,000 after buying an additional 149,605 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 93,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 94,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,064,000 after buying an additional 23,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.53. 3,637,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,793,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.77 and a 1-year high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

