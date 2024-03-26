Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,217 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,628 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,661 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,511.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,121,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,655.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,007,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,471,000 after buying an additional 949,872 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $107.04. 932,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,625. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.