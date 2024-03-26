Barclays Trims Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Target Price to $546.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $610.00 to $546.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. HSBC downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 3.5 %

LULU stock opened at $388.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $310.41 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $463.10 and its 200-day moving average is $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.