Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Barnwell Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

BRN opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Barnwell Industries has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Barnwell Industries by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

