Beacon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 76.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350,206 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises about 1.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $48,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,924 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

VDE stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.02. 540,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,379. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $105.51 and a one year high of $131.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.53.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

