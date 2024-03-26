Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $50.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,329,248 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $50,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203,764 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $804,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,597,000.

VNQ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,916,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,799,712. The company has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.99.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

