Beacon Capital Management Inc. Has $72.18 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 7,897.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 967,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.9% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned 1.24% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $72,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.70. 446,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,923. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.19. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $77.99.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

