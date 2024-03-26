Beacon Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,029,890 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,890 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for 0.2% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Beacon Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,906,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 86,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $201.87. 67,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,134. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $204.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $196.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

