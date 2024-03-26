Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Belite Bio currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.83.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLTE. UBS Group AG increased its position in Belite Bio by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
