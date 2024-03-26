Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares Down 0.4%

Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Get Free Report) fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.51. 20,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 25,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Better Choice Stock Down 11.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Better Choice by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 59,468 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Better Choice by 873.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its position in Better Choice by 69.8% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in shares of Better Choice during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Better Choice Company Profile

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

